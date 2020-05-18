An open ecosystem is the spirit of Facebook-Jio tie-up: Ajit Mohan, MD & VP, Facebook India

Most recently, WhatsApp announced limiting “highly forwarded messages” to just one chat.

Ajit Mohan, MD and VP, Facebook India, stresses that India is in the midst of one of the most dynamic social and economic transformations the world has ever seen, driven by the rapid adoption of digital technologies. While Facebook’s family of apps is playing a critical role during Covid-19 by removing misinformation and harmful content, its recent collaboration with Reliance Jio is intended to bring more people online and give them access to digital tools that have the power to transform their lives. “The 60-million small businesses account for the majority of jobs in the country, and form the heart and soul of rural and urban communities alike. In the face of Covid-19, we are putting together programmes to help these businesses stay resilient through the economic recovery. India’s recovery will be fuelled by the energy of entrepreneurs and small business owners, and we will be very focused on finding ways to help,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in an interview. Excerpts:

There is a deluge of misinformation circulating online about Covid-19. What steps have FB taken to curb this?

Facebook family of apps are playing a critical role in the lives of people during these challenging times as they leverage our platforms more than ever to connect with friends and family. A big part of our efforts has been to make sure that everyone has access to accurate information and that we do everything we can to reduce misinformation and harmful content.

Globally, we have directed over 2 billion people to resources from the WHO and other health authorities through our Coronavirus Information Centre and pop-ups on Facebook and Instagram with over 350 million people clicking through to learn more. In March alone, we displayed warnings on about 40 million posts related to coronavirus on Facebook globally, based on around 4,000 articles by our independent fact-checking partners. When people saw those warning labels, 95% of the time they did not go on to view the original content.

In India, we work with eight independent third-party fact-checking partners including India Today Group, Jagran Group, Vishvas.news, Factly, Newsmobile, Fact Crescendo, BOOM Live and AFP, covering 11 Indian languages as well as English. On Facebook and Instagram, we reduce the distribution of content that these partners label as false. If users still see this content that appears on their news feed, we attach a warning label that this is misinformation together with a link to a fact-checked article.

Most recently, WhatsApp announced limiting “highly forwarded messages” to just one chat. Since putting into place this new limit, globally there has been a 70% reduction in the number of highly forwarded messages sent on WhatsApp. This change is helping keep WhatsApp a place for personal and private conversations.

Among other key initiatives, Facebook Coronavirus Information Centre provides the latest news and updates from MyGov Corona Hub, health ministry and global health organisations. MyGov and health ministry, along with WhatsApp, has launched a helpline number to raise awareness and answer questions about the coronavirus. By the end of March, over 2 crore people had messaged the helpline number for information.

WhatsApp has partnered with 13 state governments and launched helplines in regional languages to provide the government and health authorities a powerful mechanism to dispel rumours and misinformation that may be circulating about coronavirus.

What is FB’s strategy to help SMBs?

More than 140 million small businesses across the globe use the Facebook family of apps every month. Many of these businesses set up a Facebook and an Instagram page, or use WhatsApp to communicate with their customers much before they create a website or start offline operations. There are three steps we are taking to help micro, small, and medium businesses navigate these challenging times. We have created a $100 million grant programme to help 30,000 small businesses across 30 countries, including India. We are focused on the timely skilling and mentoring of businesses for which we already have industry-leading programmes, and in light of Covid-19 we have further strengthened those.

We just concluded our first virtual ‘Boost with Facebook’ through a Facebook Live that saw entrepreneurs attend from across the country. Boost with Facebook is our global flagship programme for skilling small businesses. We have India-focused programmes such as the Facebook Advertiser Vintage programme for skilling advertisers of all sizes that have trained 800 businesses through a virtual format since mid-March.

Can you elaborate on the broad contours of Facebook’s partnership with Jio?

This investment underscores our commitment to India, and our excitement for the dramatic transformation that Jio has spurred in the country. In less than four years, Jio has brought more than 388 million people online, fueling the creation of innovative new enterprises and connecting people in new ways. Our goal is to enable new opportunities for businesses of all sizes, especially for the 60 million-plus small businesses in India. They account for most jobs in the country, contributing 29% to its GDP.

One focus of our collaboration with Jio will be on creating new ways for people and businesses to operate more effectively in the growing digital economy. For instance, by bringing together JioMart, Jio’s small business initiative, with the power of WhatsApp, we can enable people to connect with businesses, shop, and ultimately purchase products in a seamless mobile experience. The spirit of the partnership will be an open ecosystem where we will welcome others who believe in our mission of enabling digitisation and growth for small businesses.

WhatsApp payment has not been rolled out nationally. How do you see WhatsApp’s integration with JioMart playing out?

Our collaboration with Jio has the potential to positively impact more than 60 million MSMEs; 120 million farmers in India and other small businesses that may currently be operating in the unorganised sector. We will give them access to digital tools that allow them to connect and interact with each other and their customers. We envision enabling people to browse the availability of shops, get answers from a business, and ultimately purchase a product right within WhatsApp chat with the business.

We continue to work with the government so that we can provide access to payments on WhatsApp to all of our users.