An insight into ESOP accounting — Paytm’s latest numbers show how non-cash ESOPs are front-ended

India’s leading digital payments and financial services company Paytm on Monday, November 7 said that its EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) before ESOP costs improved by 61% YoY. As a result of continued focus on improving monetization capabilities, widening contribution margin, and significant operating leverage, the company’s EBITDA before ESOP cost stood at (₹166) Cr.

The company has also witnessed strong growth in revenues and contribution profit, combined with operating leverage, which also allowed it to show a sharp improvement in EBITDA before ESOP costs. The Q2FY23 financial results indicated that Paytm is achieving robust traction across all its businesses, continuing the strong momentum witnessed in Q1FY23. The company reiterated that its on track to achieve EBITDA before ESOP cost profitability by the quarter ending September 2023.

Understanding ESOP charges

ESOP costs (non-cash share-based compensation expenses) are recognized in the company’s books, by the applicable accounting standard (Ind-AS), over the vesting period of the respective grant. Based on this, the ESOP charge is front-ended, said the company in its earnings release.

However, it is important to note here that ESOP charges given to employees are accounted as non-cash items and have no direct impact on the operating performance. ESOPs do not involve any actual cash outlay for the company and the compensation is equivalent to the fair market value of the shares allotted to employees.

Major technology companies around the world use ESOPs to compensate employees and they do not impact growth or monetization. Another important point that needs to be noted is that ESOP costs come down with time, as the vesting ages.

Paytm’s ESOP structure

Paytm’s ESOP charges recorded in Q2FY2023 stood at Rs 371 Cr, 3% higher QoQ. The company’s current standard ESOP vesting schedule for new grants is spread over 5 years: Year 1 (10%), Year 2 (20%), Year 3 (20%), Year 4 (25%), and Year 5 (25%).

The company introduced One97 Employee Stock Option Scheme 2019 for the benefit of employees, wherein the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been authorized to grant share-based stock options to eligible employees of the company, its subsidiaries, and associates under the ESOP 2019 Scheme. These Stock Options will generally vest between a minimum of one to a maximum of five years from the grant date subject to the achievement of certain performance criteria.

Paytm said significant improvement in operating leverage is visible in the reduction of indirect expenses as a percentage of revenue to 53% in the quarter, from 60% in Q1FY23 and 63% in Q2FY22. The company remains confident that traction in operating leverage will sustain hereon, resulting in better cost efficiency.

With this, it has also witnessed a sharp improvement in EBITDA before ESOP cost by Rs 259 crore YoY. Paytm’s EBITDA before ESOP cost improved by Rs 201 crore in the past two quarters, with an improvement of Rs 108 crore on a sequential (QoQ) basis despite continued investments in sales, technology, and marketing.

The company’s EBITDA before ESOP cost in Q2 FY 2023 is (₹166 Cr) as compared to (₹426 Cr) in Q2 FY 2022 (61% improvement) and (₹275 Cr) in Q1 FY 2023 (39% improvement). EBITDA before ESOP cost margin improved to (9%) of revenues in Q2 FY 2023 from (39%) of revenues in Q2 FY 2022 and (16%) of revenues in Q1 FY 2023 demonstrating the strength of its business model.