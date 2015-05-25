An Australian farmer gets earful from PETA for swearing at his sheep!

​​ ​
An Australian farmer has landed himself in a soup for allegedly swearing at his sheep.

May 25, 2015

According to local newspapers, Ken Turner, from New South Wales is now facing a complaint from PETA after it was believed that Turner’s abusive language had been distressing the herd, the Independent reported.

Turner, in his defense, said that none of the sheep actually told him that they were offended.

The Australian farmer was shot in a video by an undercover worker at the farm, but the ill-mannered farmer explained that any offence assumes the flock can understand English.

