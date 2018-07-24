An auditor a day! 204 firms record ousters in 2018 setting alarm bells ringing in India Inc

Auditors in as many as 204 listed companies have submitted their resignations between January 1 and July 17 this year.

An average of one auditor resigning per day during the first seven months of the current year 2018 is currently the subject of an investigation by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Auditors in as many as 204 listed companies have submitted their resignations between January 1 and July 17 this year, raising questions over the standard of corporate governance in India Inc and setting off alarm bells in policy circles, said an Indian Express report.

Records from the Registrar of Companies (ROC) showed that firms registered in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad cities accounted for three out of every four establishments where auditors put in their papers in the period concerned. Lack of adequate information on businesses, inconsistencies in revenues and other financial numbers, and health concerns have been cited as the reasons behind the exodus.

“Auditor resignations are not unprecedented. But the large numbers this year are worrying. One reason is that there is greater scrutiny of auditors now. Auditors are increasingly becoming cautious in their association with companies that can result in reputational impact, alongside the possibility of getting banned as in the case of PWC,” a corporate professional said.

Investigating into the matter, the Corporate Affairs Ministry is learned to have sent queries under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, on some of these resignations, based on complaints received from investors and other stakeholders, officials said. Under this section, an auditor who finds during an audit that fraud has been committed by the company or its employees should report the matter immediately to the central government.

The auditor on resigning is required to file a return in e-form ‘ADT-3’ with the concerned RoC and is required to furnish the reasons for the resignation. Before being taken on record, the form is checked and the matter is taken up with the company and the auditor, if the reasons mentioned warrant further inquiry.

The Indian Express report mentioned that over the last two months, Price Waterhouse & Co resigned as auditor of two firms Vakrangee Ltd and Atlanta Ltd. Another auditing firm Deloitte Haskins & Sells resigned as auditor of Manpasand Beverages Ltd. The auditors in all three instances stepped down just days before finalising the annual accounts, citing inadequate information shared by the companies during the course of the audit of their financial statements.

Coimbatore-based Pricol Ltd and LGB Forge are among the companies where the statutory auditor — Haribhakti & Co LLP in both cases — resigned, apparently citing the proposed internal restructuring in the audit firm “as the reason for opting out on early rotation”.

The resignations of auditors also took a toll on the share prices of the concerned companies. Manpasand Beverages has seen over 73% decline in its share price since Deloitte Haskins & Sells quit in May 2018. Shares of Vakrangee Limited went on a free fall since January 30, even though PWC quit as the auditor in April 2018, and have lost 90% since its closing on January 30, 2018.

Haribhakti resigned as auditor of Pricol Ltd in June. However, the shares of the company have been under pressure and have fallen by over 30% since the beginning of May 2018. Also, since the resignation of auditors of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, shares of the company have fallen by over 70%.

204 auditors resigned from listed companies from January 1 to July 17, 2018. They include: Mumbai-53, Delhi-35, Kolkata-35, Ahmedabad-30, Jaipur-10, Hyderabad-9, Chandigarh-8, Chennai-6, Coimbatore-4, Gwalior-3, Pune-3, Bengaluru-2, Chhattisgarh-2, Goa-2, Shillong-2.