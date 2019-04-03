Amway India enters handwash market; to rival Savlon, Dettol, Lux, others

Amway is also expecting to increase its market presence of liquid handwash in tier 2 and tier 3 cities with the new products.

American marketing company Amway’s India unit has entered hand wash segment with the launch of Persona Germ Protection and Moisturizing Liquid handwash after health and hygiene industry witnessed double-digit growth in the segment, it said. With this, the company will try to leave a footprint in an already dominated liquid handwash market by the likes of Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol, ITC’s Savlon, Hindustan Unilever’s Lux and Lifebuoy, Godrej’s Protekt among others.

Amway is also expecting to increase its market presence of liquid handwash in tier 2 and tier 3 cities with the new products.

“There is an increasing awareness among people towards maintaining hygiene in general and specifically hand hygiene. There is a huge potential for growth in the category which has just 10 per cent penetration in the country,”

Chief Marketing Officer, Sundip Shah said in a statement.

The liquid handwash has been developed in India for Indian consumers and offers effective germ protection while providing nourishment and moisturisation by aloe vera, a company statement said.

Amway also said that in the health and hygiene segment, the industry has witnessed double-digit growth in the last five years, especially with respect to hand hygiene.

Previously, ITC’s Savlon won the award for being one of the most effective brand campaign’s in the world. Defeated by Saregama’s Carvaan, the brand advertisement took the second spot beating Amazon India and Paytm among others. Savlon got the silver for its advertisement titled ‘Healthy hands chalk sticks’ which was created by Oglivy Mumbai ad agency.

“We believe to induce behavioural changes among children, the process of communication and education has to be fun, engaging and memorable,” Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, Personal Care Products business of ITC had said in a statement.

Amway India offers products in various categories such as nutrition, beauty, personal care among others.