Amway expands into kids nutrition, eyes Rs 401 crore market

By: |
Published: May 1, 2019 6:27:40 PM

Pegging the market over Rs 400 crore Sundip Shah, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India said that the market is at a nascent stage.

Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod to market generic anti-epileptic tablets (Representational image)(Representational image)

FMCG company Amway has expanded into kids nutrition portfolio with the launch of Nutrilite DHA Yummies, it announced. With it, the company is vying a spot in Rs 401 crore market of kids dietary nutrition segment in India.  

Pegging the market over Rs 400 crore Sundip Shah, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India said that the market is at a nascent stage. However, the market is promising as it has shown healthy growth potential with a CAGR of 12% in the last 5 years, Sundip Shah added. He also attributed taste and tablet intake as the biggest hindrance for children’s interest in the tablets.

The company has also planned several online and offline campaigns to engage with the targeted audience. “In order to maximize reach and engagement with consumers, we are planning a digital campaign targeted at the parents of the children of age 5 years above,” adding that Amway will “also be conducting regional events to further educate Amway direct sellers and the customers about the product,” Ajay Khanna, Category Head, Nutrition and Wellness, Amway India, said.

Also Read: OYO’s latest Rs 2,900 crore European acquisition is $2 trillion opportunity for it

Launched in chewable drops format, Nutrilite DHA Yummies Soft Gel will maintain healthy nutritional intake of the children as it provides the DHA**(Docosahexaenoic Acid), the company said. DHA, a type of Omega-3 fatty acids helps in “supporting the normal brain function and other vital functions in children, while Vitamin D is required for normal growth and development of bones besides facilitating immune system function in children”, Amway said. The product will counter the nutritional gap in children above the age of five years. The product in two flavours, viz tangy orange and citrus lemony flavour.  

Amway’s Nutrilite brand currently serves in the kids’ dietary nutrition market with various products such as flavour enhancers for milk, milk powder and other dietary supplements including vitamins. The company looks to sell the products only via Amway Direct sellers and the company’s website.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Amway expands into kids nutrition, eyes Rs 401 crore market
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition