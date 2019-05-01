Amway expands into kids nutrition, eyes Rs 401 crore market

FMCG company Amway has expanded into kids nutrition portfolio with the launch of Nutrilite DHA Yummies, it announced. With it, the company is vying a spot in Rs 401 crore market of kids dietary nutrition segment in India. \u00a0 Pegging the market over Rs 400 crore Sundip Shah, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India said that the market is at a nascent stage. However, the market is promising as it has shown healthy growth potential with a CAGR of 12% in the last 5 years, Sundip Shah added. He also attributed taste and tablet intake as the biggest hindrance for children\u2019s interest in the tablets. The company has also planned several online and offline campaigns to engage with the targeted audience. \u201cIn order to maximize reach and engagement with consumers, we are planning a digital campaign targeted at the parents of the children of age 5 years above,\u201d adding that Amway will \u201calso be conducting regional events to further educate Amway direct sellers and the customers about the product,\u201d Ajay Khanna, Category Head, Nutrition and Wellness, Amway\u00a0India, said. Also Read:\u00a0OYO\u2019s latest Rs 2,900 crore European acquisition is $2 trillion opportunity for\u00a0it Launched in chewable drops format, Nutrilite DHA Yummies Soft Gel will maintain healthy nutritional intake of the children as it provides the DHA**(Docosahexaenoic Acid), the company said. DHA, a type of Omega-3 fatty acids helps in \u201csupporting the normal brain function and other vital functions in children, while Vitamin D is required for normal growth and development of bones besides facilitating immune system function in children\u201d, Amway said. The product will counter the nutritional gap in children above the age of five years. The product in two flavours, viz tangy orange and citrus lemony flavour. \u00a0 Amway\u2019s Nutrilite brand currently serves in the kids' dietary nutrition market with various products such as flavour enhancers for milk, milk powder and other dietary supplements including vitamins. The company looks to sell the products only via Amway Direct sellers and the company\u2019s website.