Amul to launch fruit juices; will challenge Real, Tropicana, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali

By: | Updated: February 15, 2019 6:21 PM

Amul is set to foray in the packaged juice market. ‘Tru’ juices, likely to be launched by the end of this month or by the fortnight, will be sold in pan-India markets.

Amul, the iconic brand with its milk products being a household name, is all set to take on giants like PepsiCo, ITC, Dabur and Patanjali in the thousand-crore packaged juice market with its proposed line of fruit juices under the brand name ‘Tru’, CNBC-TV18 reported citing unidentified sources.

‘Tru’ juices, likely to be launched by the end of this month or by the fortnight, will be sold in pan-India markets, the report said.

Currently, India’s fruit juice market is worthed around Rs 1,100 crore. With the new launch, Amul will be raising the competition for rival brands like ITC’s BeNatural, Dabur’s Real, PepsiCo’s Tropicana and Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali.

The drink will be promoted as a fruit-nutrition drink, the report said, adding that the drink might contain 10% milk solids. The packaged juice is likely to come in the usual packaging of 200 ml and will be priced at Rs 10. However, in phase 2 of its launch, it might get a tetra pack format, the report said. Tru juice will be available in four flavours — Apple, Litchi, Mango and Orange.

Amul has been a leading player in Indian dairy beverages with products such as Amul cool, Amul cafe, flavoured milk and Amul lassi etc to its credit. The launch of ‘Tru’ will further expand and diversify the company’s profile in beverages.

The brand may push out the product from its Gandhinagar and Godhra units.

Amul butter is a widely sold product among Indian households, with its brand mascot Amul girl using the latest and most talked issues to advertise the brand in an often funny manner.

Amul is credited with spurring India’s White Revolution and made the country world’s largest milk and milk products producing company. The company was founded in 1946.

 

