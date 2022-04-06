Amul, SAP join hands for digital community outreach

To create a digitally skilled workforce and for technology capacity building among more than 1.5 million people in rural Gujarat, SAP India and Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the owner of the Amul brand, announced a joint community outreach initiative on Tuesday.

The initiative focuses on knowledge transfer using digital intervention, and is aimed at empowering children, adolescents, youth, women, and farmers. SAP is already associated with GCMMF in digital ERP and supply chain solutions. Computer labs will be set up across 60 schools and 250-plus teachers will be trained to spread knowledge under the initiative.

RS Sodhi, managing director of GCMMF, said Amul and SAP have joined hands for inclusive and sustainable community development. “Under the project, quality digital literacy and skill interventions training will be imparted to school-going children and teachers. Our collaboration with SAP is a step forward in bringing these rural communities into the mainstream by empowering them to hone essential future skills and turn their dreams into a reality,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Sodhi said the project is a contribution towards nation-building and a self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat).

The project will offer technical education and professional support in coding, English skills, and socioeconomic opportunities. It will function towards four initiatives: spread of digital and English literacy; preparing for the school-to-workforce transition; women empowerment and entrepreneurship; and support to farmer livelihoods. Pratham Infotech Foundation, an NGO that works to close the digital divide, will lead the outreach.

Kulmeet Bawa, president and managing director of SAP, Indian subcontinent, said the project will enable people to adopt New Education Policy imperatives. It will focus on reducing school dropouts, improving learning, and creating an employable talent pool by encouraging critical reasoning and analytical thinking.

The project also targets at least 20,000 young women to adopt digital-financing skills and functional communications.