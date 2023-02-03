Amul milk gets costlier by Rs 2 per litre, Gujarat exempted

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the Amul brand, on Friday announced the increase in prices of its milk brands by Rs 2 litre, PTI reported. The price hike is applicable to all markets except for Gujarat. Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul clarified that the hike in milk prices is not applicable to Gujarat and the new rates are meant only for other markets, including Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi.

“We would like to inform you that price of Amul Pouch Milk (All Variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. 02nd Feb 2023 night dispatch (3 Feb’23 Morning),” the company said in a statement. The new prices will be effective from Friday morning, it said. With this price revision, one litre pouch of Amul Taaza milk will now be available for Rs 54, one litre of Amul Gold will be sold at Rs 66, and while one litre pouch of cow milk will cost Rs 56, Amul A2 buffalo milk pouch will now cost Rs 70.

Milk prices have increased by Rs 12 in the last 10 months. Before this, the last price hike was around seven years ago. Milk prices had gone up by Rs 8 per litre between April 2013 and May 2014. Other milk brands like Gowardhan raised the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre on Thursday. Parag Milk Foods announced the hike with effect from February 2 due to a rise in the cost of operations and milk production. With this hike, Gowardhan Gold version has increased from Rs 54 to Rs 56 per litre. The brand has taken a price hike twice in the last one month. Another brand Mother Dairy also had increased its milk prices and the prices went from Rs 57 to Rs 66 per litre between March 5 and December 27, 2022.