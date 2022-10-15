Amul hikes milk prices in all states except Gujarat

Ahead of the festive season, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name ‘Amul’ increased the price of milk by ₹2 per litre. This is the third time this year that Amul has hiked the milk prices.

“Amul has hiked the prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat,” RS Sodhi, MD, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited said on Saturday, as quoted by ANI.

The price of full cream milk has increased from Rs 61 per liter to Rs 63 per litre. Amul had in August hiked the prices of Amul’s Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands by ₹2 per litre.

After the announcement by the market leader in August, other major players in the dairy segment had also followed in the footsteps. Mother Dairy, Ananda both has increased its milk prices. The move was seen by the companies as a fallout of high inflation and GST.