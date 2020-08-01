Amul doubles down on immunity boosting products amid coronavirus; launches Haldi Ice Cream

Amul had earlier launched Haldi Doodh, Ginger Doodh and Tulsi Doodh, which were also rolled out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gujarat-based Amul has doubled down on its immunity boosting range amid coronavirus pandemic as demand booms for such products. The company has announced the launch of Haldi or Turmeric Ice Cream and has plans to roll out two more products — “Immuno Chakra Ice Cream — the Health trinity of Haldi-Ginger-Tulsi in tri-colour Ice Cream stick of 60 ml and Star Anise Doodh in the 200 ml can,” Amul said in a statement on Saturday. This is not the first time that Amul has rolled out products in the immunity building category. It had earlier announced the launch of Haldi Doodh, Ginger Doodh and Tulsi Doodh, which were also launched during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, brands have been trying to ramp up offerings in the immunity category and have witnessed a surge in demand for already existing products in this category. Homegrown FMCG major Dabur, for instance, reported a seven-fold jump in its Chyawanprash category during the outbreak. “While the world is learning to cope with the Covid19 pandemic till we get an antidote for it, people have come to learn and follow the ancient ways of keeping the immunity high with the help of Ayurveda and practicing a healthy lifestyle,” Amul said. Mother Dairy, which is also one of the major dairy players, rolled out turmeric milk recently.

Apart from turmeric, Amul’s Haldi Ice Cream will also contain pepper, honey and dry fruits such as dates, almonds and cashews. The product will retail for Rs 40 for a 125 ml packing. The product will be available at Amul parlors and retail counters. In order to promote its new launch, Amul has also launched a nationwide TV and print media campaign. The dairy major’s state of the art manufacturing plants in North and West India, which have a production capacity of 5,00,000 packs per day, will pack the new product.