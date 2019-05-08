AMUL disses consumer slowdown, says its customer base secure; MD Sodhi shares success formula

Leading FMCG brand Amul is sure of its consumer growth amid reports of a slowdown in consumer staples market in the country, Amul MD R S Sodhi said on Tuesday. Attributing the success of its consumer staples growth to right pricing, Amul MD said that the key here is to price the products right, considering India is primarily a country of lower-middle-class people. \u201cI don't think we as such, as Amul, have seen any major cause of worry at demand slowdown. India is a country of the lower middle class. If you are pricing it for lower-middle-class people, consumption is growing,\u201d RS Sodhi said. Also, with food being an entity that is a must for every household, whether high income or low, Amul is confident of its growth. \u201cWhatever prosperity, income levels are increasing in India, the first thing which any household is going to spend is on food or other FMCG products,\u201d he added. Also Read:\u00a0Spending less on marketing is Amul\u2019s winning formula; here\u2019s why it spends only 1% on\u00a0ads Is the slowdown for real? Recently, two Kotak Institutional Equities reports pointed out to slowdown in the demand of daily use items, a trickle-down of the previously seen slowdown in household and automobile sector. With FMCG brands such as Hindustan Unilever saying \u201cFMCG is recession resistant, not recession proof,\u201d to another giant Britannia\u2019s statement that slowdown has hit the marketplace, one of the Kotak reports claimed that the situation at customer front might be even worse than imagined. Other Kotak report claimed that the slowdown should be a big worry for any government with the consumers not even able to buy daily use items such as soaps, shampoos and hair oils. However, Amul MD does not believe that just one-quarter report is actually a testament to the economy's health. \u201cI think the last quarter results are not going to give any indication of a slowdown. A one-quarter sale is not a correct picture of the economy,\u201d RS Sodhi said, negating the reports on consumer slowdown. \u201cIf you have to really analyze it, in the first three-quarters of the [FY19], the growth has been much more because before that, GST had come.\u201d