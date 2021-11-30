Amrutanjan enters D2C segment with first offline store

Customers will get direct access to Amrutanjan’s product portfolio at the store. The brand plans to launch of multiple stores in the near future.

Chennai-headquartered publicly listed Amrutanjan Health Care, best known for its pain balms, on Monday announced its entry into the direct-to-customer (D2C) channel with the launch of its first physical store, which will be an extension to its e-commerce website.

Amrutanjan is adopting an omni-channel approach and aims to leverage the D2C model to expand its presence, the company said in a release.

S Sambhu Prasad, chairman & MD, Amrutanjan Health Care, said, “The D2C model will prove to be a strategic growth driver to Amrutanjan Health Care’s existing approach. We feel that this is the right time to open our first physical store that would be an additional asset to the brand’s overall offering in extension to our e-commerce website. With the launch of an offline store, we want to be present where our customers are, and build a direct relationship with them while streamlining the process of buying our products.”

