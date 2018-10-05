Amrapali projects: NBCC to float tenders in 15 days

AK Mittal, Chiarman, MD, Amrapali group.

State-owned National Buildings Construction (NBCC) will float tenders to select a builder, to complete the stalled projects of Amrapali Group, in 15 days. “We will float the tender for Amrapali group in 15 days,” chairman and managing director of the company AK Mittal told reporters during a press conference . On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had allowed NBCC to float tender and also directed them to prepare a detailed project report for pending projects within 60 days.

On September 12, the apex court had appointed the state-run NBCC to develop stalled projects of the Amrapali Group and directed the Debts Recovery Tribunal to sell the unencumbered commercial properties of the real estate firm. The NBCC had earlier given a proposal for completion of 15 residential projects of Amrapali having 46,575 flats at an estimated cost of Rs 8,500 crore in six to 36 months. On the arrangement of funds, Mittal said the company would go by the apex court’s directions and also denied any talks with Piramal group to raise funds.

Mittal also clarified that the project management fees proposed by the company for completing Amrapali projects was not on the higher side. Air India property Talking about receiving in-principle approval from Air India to monetise the debt-laden airline’s two properties in Delhi, Mittal said: “We have come out with the design DPR (detailed project planning) preparation.” There are two projects — one is a 30-acre land in Vasant Vihar which will be redeveloped as a residential complex. Another one is a 3.54 acre commercial project in Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

“Next 3-4 months after approval from all the statutory bodies, we should be able to start the project…the property will then be sold to private entities,” he said. Boost to affordable housing To boost the government’s initiate ‘Housing For All’, NBCC will develop one lakh affordable housing projects on the lands of sick PSUs across the country.

NBCC is working as the land management agency for 10 CPSEs. “DPR is being worked out for 2-4 projects. These lands are very old and have some issues as well. I think within two months, 1-2 projects will get approval,” Mittal said. Talking about the company, Mittal said currently the company’s order book stands at around Rs 80,000 crore and is likely to achieve Rs 1-lakh order book by the end of this financial year.