Amrapali leases scrapped: SC asks NBCC to take over stalled projects

The top court also gave last opportunity to various companies/directors and other incumbents in whose hands money of the home buyers is available to deposit the same in the court within a month, failing which appropriate action will be taken against them.

Bringing direct relief to around 42,000 stranded homebuyers and also giving hopes to lakhs of others hit by the feckless lot among the country’s real estate developers, the Supreme Court on Tuesday cancelled the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) registration of the Amrapali Group and directed state-run National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete all its stalled projects.

In its 270-page order, it also asked the Centre and the state governments to take appropriate action against the builders who have not delivered similar projects in time at Noida and Greater Noida and in other parts of the country.

A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit also cancelled the leases of Amrapali’s properties granted by the Noida and Greater Noida authorities and said the real estate firm’s properties will be sold to recover homebuyers’ money.

Advocate Ashwarya Sinha, who appeared for the homebuyers, called it a “landmark judgment”. He said the ruling “will go a long way in safeguarding the interests of the homebuyers. It will have a huge implication on all the pending cases against defaulting builders as the banks cannot now claim right over the projects being developed and the homebuyers will have first right over the projects”.

Besides, it will deter such unscrupulous realtors”. The apex court bench also directed the Enforcement Directorate to register a money laundering case against the Amrapali group, its CMD Anil Sharma and other directors for violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) and fix liability on persons responsible for such violations including diversion of homebuyers’ money and submit the report to the court. Besides, the police has also been asked to submit its report of the investigation made by them so far.

Noting that Amrapali Group has cheated homebuyers, then court asserted those behind the mess would be booked and prosecuted.

It said Noida and Greater Noida authorities have no right to sell the flats or land of the Amrapali group to recover their dues as they colluded with the realty group in allowing diversion of the homebuyers’ money. “Their (Noida and Greater Noida) dues shall have to be recovered from the sale of other properties which have been attached. The direction holds good for the recovery of the dues of the various Banks also,” the judges said.

Both the authorities had submitted that they have outstanding of around Rs 5,000 crore from Amrapali towards the principal amount and interest component, besides the penalty. Officials of the Noida authority said they have seven projects of Amrapali under their jurisdiction and out of an outstanding amount of nearly Rs 2,000 crore, they had received only Rs 505 crore.

Homebuyers have been asked to deposit the outstanding amount under the agreement entered with the promoters within three months in the UCO Bank account in the SC. It directed NBCC to complete the unfinished housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida using the money from home buyers to finish the houses and hand over possession to them.

It also directed these authorities to give completion certificates to flat buyers already residing in various projects of the group. “The Water Works Department of the concerned area and the Electricity Supplier are directed to provide the connections for water and electricity to home buyers forthwith,” it added.

“The amount deposited by homebuyers shall be invested in the fixed deposit to be disbursed under the order of this court on phase-wise completion of the projects/work by the NBCC,” the court said while asking NBCC to complete the pending projects at 8% commission.

The court appointed senior advocate R Venkataramani as the court receiver. It said the receiver will have all the rights to the Amrapali properties and also has power to enter into any tri-party agreement for sale of the group’s properties to recover dues.

In Noida, more than 85 group housing projects by big developers like Unitech group, Jaypee have been delayed by three to six years, thus leaving over a lakh homebuyers in the lurch — doubly burdened with EMIs and house rents. In Greater Noida, around 3.5 lakh homebuyers are yet to get possession of flats that were to be delivered from 2012.

On February 28, the Bench had allowed Delhi Police to arrest Sharma and two directors of Amrapali on a complaint that homebuyers of their various housing projects were cheated and duped of their funds. The top court also ordered that the personal properties of the CMD and the directors be attached.