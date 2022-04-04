AMNS India installing advanced CRM at Hazira plant under Rs 8,500-cr downstream expansion plan

AMNS India is setting up a Cold Rolling Mill (CRM) with advanced steel processing lines to produce value added products at its Hazira plant, as part of the company’s Rs 8,500-crore downstream expansion plan. The company is aiming to commission the CRM by 2024, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India said in a statement.

Installation of the CRM with advanced machines will enhance energy efficiency, optimise zinc consumption, and provide a high level of corrosion resistance, it added.

“AMNS India will set up advanced steel processing lines. AMNS India will set up a new CRM that will produce new-age value added products at the flagship plant in Hazira. The modern CRM is part of AMNS India’s Rs 8,500-crore downstream expansion plan,” it said.

Sharing the details of the project, AMNS India said a continuous galvanizing and annealing line (CGAL) with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) will produce cold rolled and highly resistant steel coils processed with aluminum-silicon (Al-Si) coating. The Al-Si coating will be India’s first line providing these advanced steel solutions.

New continuous galvanizing line (CGL) with 0.5 MTPA capacity will produce galvanized/galvannealed (GI/GA) coated flat steel for exposed automotive panels. AMNS India CEO Dilip Oomen said the downstream expansion is progressing well. The new processing lines are designed to produce new-age value added steel, embedding the most demanding quality standards.

“Some of the latest products will be produced for the first time in India, thus reducing reliance on imports. This expansion will help us meet the growing high-end steel market’s demand, while also enhancing our portfolio of value added, sustainable steel. This will be a boost to honourable Prime Minister’s initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

AMNS India is a 60:40 joint venture between Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan. The company is an integrated flat carbon steel producer in India with an achievable crude steel capacity of around 9 million tonnes per annum.