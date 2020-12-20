Amit Shah West Bengal Visit: Countdown has begun for Mamata Banerjee, says Amit Shah during mega roadshow in Birbhum

Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal

Amit Shah two-day visit to Bengal: Home Minister Amit Shah today slammed Mamata Banerjee for large-scale corruption and violence in West Bengal. He said Left and TMC had failed the state and time had come for people to give a chance to Prime Minister Modi to make it ‘Sonar Bangla’. Shah also slammed the ruling party saying the way TMC workers attacked party president JP Nadda during his Bengal tour, “BJP condemns it and I condemn it too personally”. The Home Minister said his party believes that in a democracy everyone should have the right to voice their views.

The home minister held a mega roadshow at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal. This the second day of his two-day visit to West Bengal. Amit Shah’s roadshow gathered a massive crowd along the stretch. Speaking at the rally, the home minister said that Bengal is angry at Mamata Banerjee. He said that the people was angry with Mamata for allowing infiltration, rampant corruption and violence in the state. He urged the people to give the BJP a chance and it will fulfil the promise of Sonar Bangal.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Bolpur, Birbhum of West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/4jZgm0vdgE — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020



During the roadshow, Shah was also seen showering rose petals on the crowd. Amit Shah also said the countdown has begun for Mamata Banerjee and the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form the next government by winning over 200 seats in West Bengal. He said he had not seen a roadshow like this in his life. “This roadshow shows love and trust of people of Bengal towards PM Narendra Modi. People of Bengal want change,” Amit Shah said in Bolpur.

West Bengal is yearning for change. Some glimpses from the ongoing road show in Bolpur. pic.twitter.com/tCVZZRR7Wd — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 20, 2020

On the first day, Amit Shah visited Ramakrishna Mission, Siddheshawari Temple, Mahamaya Temple, paid homage to revolutionary Khudiram Bose, and addressed a massive rally at Midnapore, where a number of opposition MLAs including Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP.

Amit Shah started off his second day by visiting Rabindra Bhawan in Shantiniketan. He paid tributes to one of India’s greatest thinkers, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. “Gurudev’s contribution to India’s freedom movement will forever be remembered and his thoughts will continue to inspire our generations to come.,” the Home Minister tweeted.

Paid tributes to one of India’s greatest thinkers, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, at Rabindra Bhawan in Shantiniketan. Gurudev’s contribution to India’s freedom movement will forever be remembered and his thoughts will continue to inspire our generations to come. pic.twitter.com/OG70LwfRwY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 20, 2020

The former BJP president also visited the iconic Sangeet Bhawan of Visva Bharati University at Shantiniketan, Birbhum. “The aura of Gurudev Tagore is still very much here. We are committed to fulfill Gurudev Tagore’s dream and restore the lost glory of Bengal,” he said in another tweet.

#WATCH | West Bengal: A ‘Baul’ singer performed for Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in Bolpur, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Xa8iz7unjN — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

After this, the Home Minister and other leaders went to visit the residence of a Baul singer at Bolpur in Birbhum district. He along with other party leaders had lunch at Basudeb’s home, a renowned Baul singer from Subhashpally in Shantiniketan. He thanked Basudeb and his family for being an “amazing host”.