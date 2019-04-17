Amid Jet Airways crisis, Vistara offers 10% discount on fares; check details

By: | Published: April 17, 2019 12:04 PM

In the midst of concerns plaguing the aviation sector especially the Jet Airways crisis, Vistara is offering a 10 per cent discount on domestic flights, the airline said on Twitter.

Vistara to start daily flights from Dibrugarh to Bagdogra, Delhi from April 3The offer is applicable on select routes only, Vistara added.

In the midst of concerns plaguing the aviation sector especially the Jet Airways crisis, Vistara is offering a 10 per cent discount on domestic flights, the airline said on Twitter. The offer includes 10 per cent discount on adult base fare for flyers booking under economy standard and flexi fares scheme, the airline also said.

The fares are however valid for a minimum of four passengers in the economy class on a single ticket booking. The offer is applicable on select routes only, Vistara added. The discount offer is not applicable on economy lite fares, the airline noted on its portal.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani’s RIL in talks with world’s largest Saudi Aramco for 25% stake sale in refining, petchem biz

It comes at a time when Jet Airways is struggling to keep afloat as only 5 of the places are in the operation mode as of now. On Tuesday, the lenders of the cash-strapped Jet Airways have made its clear that they would not drag the ailing airline to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and resolve the issue by seeking investment bids, news agencies had reported citing an unidentified aviation official.

It’s not the apt time for the lenders of the airline to approach the tribunal to search for a solution, the report also said. In order to seek approval for resolution under the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC), creditors can take the defaulter to the NCLT.

The airline is expecting the funding to come through, even as the lenders didn’t take a final decision today on providing emergency funds, new agencies had reported an unidentified official as saying.

Vinay Dube, CEO, Jet Airways, yesterday had asked the banks for an immediate infusion of Rs 400 crore into the company, media had  reported citing Civil Aviation Secretary. The board of the company has decided to ground the airline if the largest public sector lender gives no reply to the request, the reports also said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Amid Jet Airways crisis, Vistara offers 10% discount on fares; check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition