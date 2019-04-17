Amid Jet Airways crisis, Vistara offers 10% discount on fares; check details

The offer is applicable on select routes only, Vistara added.

In the midst of concerns plaguing the aviation sector especially the Jet Airways crisis, Vistara is offering a 10 per cent discount on domestic flights, the airline said on Twitter. The offer includes 10 per cent discount on adult base fare for flyers booking under economy standard and flexi fares scheme, the airline also said.

The fares are however valid for a minimum of four passengers in the economy class on a single ticket booking. The offer is applicable on select routes only, Vistara added. The discount offer is not applicable on economy lite fares, the airline noted on its portal.

Plan a trip with your loved ones and save up to 10% with Vistara’s Friends and Family discount. Visit https://t.co/Z2KaaFN42f to know more. pic.twitter.com/PNugV7vF2P — Vistara (@airvistara) April 16, 2019

It comes at a time when Jet Airways is struggling to keep afloat as only 5 of the places are in the operation mode as of now. On Tuesday, the lenders of the cash-strapped Jet Airways have made its clear that they would not drag the ailing airline to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and resolve the issue by seeking investment bids, news agencies had reported citing an unidentified aviation official.

It’s not the apt time for the lenders of the airline to approach the tribunal to search for a solution, the report also said. In order to seek approval for resolution under the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC), creditors can take the defaulter to the NCLT.

The airline is expecting the funding to come through, even as the lenders didn’t take a final decision today on providing emergency funds, new agencies had reported an unidentified official as saying.

Vinay Dube, CEO, Jet Airways, yesterday had asked the banks for an immediate infusion of Rs 400 crore into the company, media had reported citing Civil Aviation Secretary. The board of the company has decided to ground the airline if the largest public sector lender gives no reply to the request, the reports also said.