Amid crisis, Byju Raveendran to address employees today

According to sources, in an email to all employees on Wednesday Raveendran has said that he will brief them on the recent developments at a company-wide townhall to provide clarity and a positive action plan to navigate through the challenges.

Written by FE Bureau
The town hall will be Raveendran’s first formal communication with employees, in recent times when it has been hit by resignation of its statutory auditor and resignation of board members. (Image: FE)

Amid the ongoing crisis, Byju Raveendran, Byju’s founder and CEO, will address employees in a company-wide townhall on Thursday.

The town hall will be Raveendran’s first formal communication with employees, in recent times when it has been hit by resignation of its statutory auditor and resignation of board members.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 03:45 IST

