Amid changing consumer preference towards healthy foods, Nestle India to reduce salt content in Maggi

In wake of changing preferences of the consumers towards healthy food items, Nestle India is working to reduce salt and sodium content in its popular instant noodles brand Maggi. The Switzerland-based FMCG major is working on a plan to cut down the salt content in the Maggi noodles by 10 percent in the coming one-and-a-half years. In 2017, the company also reduced the sugar content in chocolate brand Milkybar and Milo milk drink. “We are committed to providing consumers with choices that give them a balanced diet with an active lifestyle. The Nestlé Nutritional Profiling System is a rigorous system to evaluate the nutritional value of our products based on nutrition science and public health dietary recommendations from leading international and national authorities. We are continuously working to improve the nutrient profile of our products, proactively reducing sodium (salt), sugar across relevant product categories through ongoing product reformulations, Nestle India spokesperson told FE Online over an e-mail.

Even global beverage giants Coke and Pepsico have pledged to slash sugar content in its carbonated drinks and juices in India by 2025. The food and beverage firms are facing a increasing backlash against such products worldwide over obesity epidemic and ailments such as diabetes and hypertension.

In Spain, the government has announced plans to cut sugar, salt and fat content across 3,500 food and beverage products over the coming three years. The Spanish government and its food industry will cut down the ratios of sugar, salt and fat in the food products by nearly 10 percent after having received assurance of over 500 companies.

Nestle India has surpassed the Rs 10,000 crore sales mark in the year 2017. Along with ITC and HUL, Nestle India is among those few publicly listed FMCG companies which have recorded yearly sales of over Rs 10,000 crore. Nestle India registered total sales of Rs 10,135.11 crore in 2017 up by 7.71 percent from Rs 9,409.60 crore in 2016. The FMCG major follows January-December period as the financial year.