American firm readies class action suit against Infosys on whistleblower allegations

Even as Infosys battles whistleblower allegations of using aggressive accounting methods to boost its revenues and margin, a US-based law firm, Rosen Law Firm, which specialises in securities class actions, said it was preparing such a suit to recover losses suffered by the investors. “Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Infosys investors,” it said in a statement.

These kind of lawsuits are common in the case of stocks listed in the exchanges in US whenever there’s some negative news related to companies which see a drop in share prices.