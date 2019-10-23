American firm readies class action suit against Infosys on whistleblower allegations

These kind of lawsuits are common in the case of stocks listed in the exchanges in US whenever there’s some negative news related to companies which see a drop in share prices.
Even as Infosys battles whistleblower allegations of using aggressive accounting methods to boost its revenues and margin, a US-based law firm, Rosen Law Firm, which specialises in securities class actions, said it was preparing such a suit to recover losses suffered by the investors. “Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Infosys investors,” it said in a statement.
