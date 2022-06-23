American Airlines Cargo digitises its operations

American Airlines Cargo has digitised its operations by deploying IBS software’s latest iPartner Customer (iPC) solution to allow seamless, fast integration with leading digital marketplace WebCargo, a Freightos Group company. According to a statement by IBS software, iPC allows faster integration of airline cargo sales and distribution offerings.



The software allows American Airlines Cargo to take advantage of the business opportunities provided by WebCargo, ultimately delivering enhanced reach to a wider customer base. The iPartner solutions enable airlines to digitize their integration capabilities with suppliers and partners and leverage the digitalisation boom in the industry. It would result in better customer engagement, faster sales cycles and reduced operational costs, the statement noted.



“We are thrilled to further our partnership with American Airlines Cargo with this exciting new venture as they continue their journey to transform the service and experience they provide customers,” Ashok Rajan, Head of Cargo & Logistics Solutions at IBS Software, said.