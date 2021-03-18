Ameera Shah, Byju Raveendran, Darshan Patel, Mira Kulkarni amongst others win EY Entrepreneur Awards

EY, the professional services organization, announced 14 entrepreneurs as finalists for the 22nd Entrepreneur of the Year India (EOY) 2020 Awards. The finalists were selected from over 190 nominations by the nine-member jury panel led by Uday Kotak, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The 14 Finalists for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 India Awards are: Ameera Shah, Managing Director, Metropolis Healthcare; Byju Raveendran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Think & Learn (BYJU’S); Darshan Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Vini Cosmetics; Deepak Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Deepak Nitrite (DNL); Dinesh Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Indiamart; Harsh C. Mariwala, Chairman, Marico; Peyush Bansal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lenskart Solutions; Samrath Bedi and Mira Kulkarni, Executive Director / Founder and Managing Director, Mountain Valley Springs India (Forest Essentials); Srinivas Sadu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Gland Pharma; Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman, Dixon Technologies (India); Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India; Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Aavas Financiers (AFL); Vikram Chopra, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cars24 Services; Virendra Kumar Gupta and Umang Bedi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer / President, VerSe Innovation Pvt Ltd (Dailyhunt).

These 14 finalists have combined revenues of Rs 52,000 crores and are providing employment to more than 1,10,000 people, said the press statement. It added that these winners reported significantly stronger financial performance in times when global and domestic economic growth rates have been tepid.

Other than these 14 awards, Dr. Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise will be felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Uday Kotak, the Jury Chairman and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “Indian entrepreneurship has come of age. We see budding entrepreneurs from startups to established companies…I would like to commend the 14 Finalists for their differentiated business models, bold vision, resilience, innovative thinking, determination to succeed and the ability to build sustainable businesses against all odds.”