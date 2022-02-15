  • MORE MARKET STATS

AMD says Xilinx acquisition will double its presence in India

"Outside North America, Xilinx has its largest employee presence in Hyderabad, doubling AMD's presence in India," AMD India Country Head Jaya Jagadish said in a statement on Monday. (Photo source: Reuters)

Computer chip company AMD has said that the acquisition of fabless semiconductor company Xilinx will double its presence in India. AMD has acquired Xilinx for USD 35 billion, which is the biggest acquisition deal in the semiconductor segment.

“It is a momentous occasion for AMD as we close the acquisition of Xilinx today, establishing ourselves as the industry’s high-performance and adaptive computing leader.

“Outside North America, Xilinx has its largest employee presence in Hyderabad, doubling AMD’s presence in India,” AMD India Country Head Jaya Jagadish said in a statement on Monday.

Jagadish looks forward to working with the Xilinx team to expand AMD’s product portfolio into adaptive computing solutions to accelerate an even more diverse set of emerging and evolving workloads, as per the statement. The acquisition expands AMD’s total addressable market to USD 135 billion from USD 80 billion.

