Ambuja Story, others shortlisted for Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2022

The shortlist for the fourth edition of the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2022 has been announced. The jury selected five stories from a longlist of stories ranging from topics like business leadership and entrepreneurship and from a variety of different sectors like cement, FMCG, dairy, home solutions and IT services.

The shortlist includes Ambuja Story: How a Group of Ordinary Men Created an Extraordinary Company by Narotam Sekhsaria, Broke to Breakthrough: The Rise of India’s Largest Private Dairy Company by Harish Damodaran, Disrupt and Conquer: How TTK Prestige Became a Billion Dollar Company by TT Jagannathan and Sandhya Mendonca, Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico by Harsh Mariwala and Ram Charan and Maverick Effect: The Inside Story of India’s IT Revolution by Harish Mehta.

The Prize was instituted in 2019 to encourage Indian entrepreneurs, writers, and journalists to tell their stories for the world. It offers a prize money of Rs 15 lakh, making it the biggest book prize in the country to honour and encourage writers and high-quality business research to help inspire and educate future entrepreneurs.

Gopal Jain, co-founder and managing partner, Gaja Capital says, “Much has been written about India’s steady march to becoming the world’s 6th largest and fastest growing economy. This business book prize is an effort to encourage stories of Indian entrepreneurship and business leadership behind India’s growth. These are stories of some of the special women & men from diverse backgrounds who, through their hard work, enterprise and risk-taking, have created tremendous wealth and employment and will leave behind an enduring legacy of strong, globally competitive businesses. We hope that these books encourage budding entrepreneurs to read and learn from the experience of others and for writers, journalists, and entrepreneurs to share their stories and create a body of knowledge for others to leverage and build upon.”

This year’s shortlist honoured the notable homegrown businesses and offered a commentary on business ecosystems. These chronicles of Indian business stories are canonising the struggle and joys of entrepreneurship, creating a repository of pioneers and their experiences. The jury, consisting of Indian business personalities, arrived at a shortlist of five books from the longlist of ten books announced earlier this year. Manish Sabharwal, chairman Teamlease and chairman of the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize Jury says, “This year we had record nominations and an excellent selection of books. The jury had a tough time selecting the shortlist of 5 books. It was great to see a diverse set of stories straddling most of Independent India’s economic history and key sectors of the economy.”