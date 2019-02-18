Ambuja Cement posts net profit of Rs 1,378 crore for December quarter

By: | Updated: February 18, 2019 8:48 PM

The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,728.68 crore in the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 6,173.01 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Ambuja Cement, Ambuja Cement proifit, Tata Steel Europe, Bimlendra Jha, latest news on ambuja cementThe consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,728.68 crore in the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 6,173.01 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Ambuja Cement Monday reported nearly threefold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,377.88 crore in the December 2018 quarter, benefiting from write-back of tax provisions relating to earlier years. The company, which follows January-December fiscal, had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 478.39 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Ambuja Cement said in a regulatory filing. Its profit after tax includes write-back of tax provisions related to earlier years amounting to Rs 873 crore, the company said.

The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,728.68 crore in the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 6,173.01 crore in the year-ago period, it added. “We have registered a steady growth in our topline. In addition, we also have been able to withstand cost volatility during this quarter, thanks to accelerating efforts on alternative fuels, optimized fuel mix and plant efficiency improvements,” Ajay Kapur, managing director and chief executive officer at Ambuja Cement said.

Also read| Road ahead for automobiles sector is full of speed bumps; here’s why future looks bleak

He added that a well-defined marketing and commercial strategies, increased sales of value-added premium products and continued focus on customer engagement helped the company improve its reach in core markets. On the outlook, he said: “The addition of 4.6 million tonne (MT) of cement volumes from the greenfield integrated cement plant at Marwar Mundwa, Rajasthan, will further strengthen our position in high-growth core markets of North and Gujarat.”

The cement volume grew 4.4 per cent in the fourth quarter, it added. For the full year 2018, the company’s consolidated net profit was Rs 2,973 crore as compared with Rs 1,945 crore in the previous year. Net sales were at Rs 25,419 crore as compared to Rs 23,126 crore in 2017. Its board has recommended payment of dividend of Rs 1.50 per share with a dividend payout of 31 per cent, Ambuja Cement said.

The company also said Bimlendra Jha, former CEO Tata Steel Europe, has been appointed as the managing director and CEO of Ambuja Cement with effect from March 1, 2019. He has been inducted as an additional director and MD & CEO-designate at the board’s meeting held Monday, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Ambuja Cement posts net profit of Rs 1,378 crore for December quarter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition