Amazon’s Pune delivery centre its largest in India

Amazon India’s new delivery centre in Pune has emerged as its largest facility in the country at a time when the e-commerce major has doubled its delivery network in Maharashtra in the last six months. The 40,000-sq ft delivery station in Pune’s IT hub in Hinjewadi is part of Amazon India’s aggressive expansion in Maharashtra where it has taken its direct delivery presence to 900 pin codes with the ability to deliver in one to two days at these locations and penetrate further into smaller towns.

The Pune delivery centre will serve the IT hub that has a workforce of close to 4.5 lakh people who live within a radius of 20 km. Prakash Rochlani, director, last mile operations, Amazon India, said the company had made significant investments in infrastructure and human resource, and this was indicative of the kind of growth the firm was experiencing.

Rochlani said the company has a large number of customers of Amazon and Prime in Maharashtra. Prime is expanding rapidly and becoming a part of everyday life, he said. There are 15 Prime nodes in India that give the company the capability to deliver in two to four hours.

The company has expanded its delivery network to towns such as Tuljapur, Lonar, Kolad, Shegaon, Igatpuri, Sangameshwar and Shirala. With this expansion, Amazon.in has close to 200 owned and delivery service partner stations and more than 3,000 ‘I Have Space’ partners across Maharashtra. Amazon now has 14 fulfilment centres with six million cubic feet of storage space, six sort centres with more than 250,000 sq ft of processing area.