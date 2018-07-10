Amazon’s Prime Day to offer steep discounts on July 16-17 – What customers must know

With Amazon recently launching a monthly subscription package of Rs 129, consumers can now either opt for the monthly pack or the annual pack at Rs 999.

It’s raining discounts for online shoppers as Amazon India gears up for Prime Day, to be held on July 16 and 17. An annual event, Prime Day is aimed at paid subscribers on the platform who are offered steep discounts and deals across categories of products. With Amazon recently launching a monthly subscription package of Rs 129, consumers can now either opt for the monthly pack or the annual pack at Rs 999.

“Consumers in India have a monthly budget for the expenditure and the new price point is designed to fit their habit. It further allows more consumers to sample the service,” Akshay Sahi, director and head, Prime, Amazon India, said.

Amazon launched its subscription service Prime in July 2016 at a discount of 50%, Rs 499, for a year, from its original price of Rs 999. While Amazon did not reveal the total number of paid subscribers in India, at a global level Prime has over 100 million subscribers. “The real reason behind Prime’s success is the benefits it provides to consumers. While the online commerce platform provides access to all kinds of products at affordable price, on Prime Video viewers can watch the latest TV programmes, films and even original content besides listening to an array of music on Prime Music. Add to that the benefit of same-day delivery and next-day delivery,” Sahi explained.

This year Amazon has launched the service in countries including Singapore, Netherlands and Luxembourg, among others. It will be held on the same date across markets. In India the e-tailer has tied up with several brands including OnePlus, Nestlé, Marks & Spencer and Bosch, among others, to launch over 200 products compared to last year’s 35 brands.

The company also plans to provide a range of deals and discounts to Prime Now users its online grocery and household items app. Additionally for viewers of Amazon Prime Video, it will telecast seven new titles including ‘Raazi’ and ‘102 Not Out’, besides its original series Comicstaan.