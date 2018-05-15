Amazon’s Jeff Bezos named most powerful CEO by Forbes ahead of top guns Larry Page, Mark Zuckerberg

“Topping the list is the world’s richest man, and the only person in the world with 12 digits next to his name, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos,” Forbes said.

World’s richest man and Amazon’s top boss Jeff Bezos is now the world’s most powerful CEO according to Forbes. World’s first centibillionaire who also ranks as the fifth most powerful person in the world, ranks ahead of top guns such as Google’s Larry Page and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who ranked second and third respectively. “Topping the list is the world’s richest man, and the only person in the world with 12 digits next to his name, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. At the time of publication he was worth an astonishing $133 billion,” Forbes said.

Notably, Bezos had an excellent 2017, with Amazon’s stock surging to record highs in quick succession. Forbes notes that Amazon is worth north of $780 billion, and the stock price is up 70% over the past year. Earlier, Jeff Bezos had broken into the top three in Forbes rich list for the first time in 2017, behind Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, in the publication’s 120 year long history. Apart from Jeff Bezos, the only other CEO in the Top 10 Most Powerful people on Earth is Larry Page, the CEO of Google’s parent, Alphabet.

Behind page, ranking at number three in the list is billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Notably, Buffett who recently retired from the board of Kraft Heinz, is the second-oldest on the Most Powerful List, behind Hong Kong’s richest man Li-ka Shing. “In May, the Oracle of Omaha announced that Berkshire had bought 75 million shares of Apple, raising its stake in the tech giant to just under 5%,” Forbes noted.

Interestingly, Alibaba’s Jack Ma sttod out as the most powerful non-American business leader. “Like Amazon, Alibaba has found a lot of success in its cloud arm, Alibaba Cloud, in addition to increased revenues from its core commerce businesses. Ma has also found the time to dabble in acting, taking on the lead role in the short Chinese kung fu film Gong shou dao,” Forbes observed.