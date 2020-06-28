Elon Musk again says Amazon’s Jeff Bezos ‘copied’ him; this time for buying a self-driving startup

Musk had called Bezos a copycat last year when Amazon ’s plans to send a large number of satellites to provide internet to low served areas were reported,

Taking a dig at Amazon’s Jeff Bezos for acquiring self-driving startup Zoox, electric vehicle maker Tesla (also working on self-driving vehicles) CEO Elon Musk on Friday called him a ‘copycat’ on Twitter. Amazon bought Zoox for more than $1.2 billion – the biggest bet by the e-commerce company into the autonomous vehicle segment. With the acquisition, Amazon is looking to set-up a fleet of self-driving taxis that will be in competition with Alphabet’s Waymo (former Google self-driving car project), Financial Times reported. Amazon had also acquired small stakes in similar startups such as electric truckmaker startup Rivian and self-driving startup Aurora.

However, Musk had also called Bezos a copycat earlier as well. Last year when Amazon’s plans to send a large number of satellites to provide internet to low served areas was reported, Musk took to Twitter to call Bezos a copycat.

Apart from Waymo, Tesla, there are companies such as GM’s Cruise, Uber, Ford and more that have been working on autonomous car technology from past many years. However, there have been technical and regulatory challenges in terms of safely testing the vehicle. In May this year, Tesla had hiked the price of ‘self-driving’ option on its electric cars across the world with a price increase upwards of $1,000, BBC reported. While the ‘full self-driving; (FSD) option is an extension to Tesla’s Autopilot package, the option itself isn’t completely autonomous. FSD includes automatic lane changes, parallel parking and a summon feature. This parks and retrieves the car on its own. FSD also boasts of automatic traffic light and stop sign control.