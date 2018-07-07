Amazon’s 36-hour blockbuster deals! Date, time, offers, flash sales: All you need to know about Prime Day

If you are an Amazon Prime member, note the date, July 16, as it’s going to be a 36-hour-long sprint of blockbuster deals, launches, streaming and curation. On July 16, 12 pm, e-commerce giant will have the annual celebration exclusively for Prime members, the company said. The would launch 200 plus products from top brands such as OnePlus, HP, Bosch, Nestle, Marks & Spencer and more.

And if you are looking for deals, from wireless, consumer electronics, home & kitchen, fashion to daily needs, Amazon has said that it will have “crazy offers” in “six Prime Day flash sales”. If you are looking for something on Amazon Prime Videos, then the party starts much earlier.

“Starting July 10, enjoy 7 blockbuster titles including 102 Not Out, Dunkirk, Transformers: The Last Night, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, Telugu hit Officer, our latest Prime Original show, Comicstaan,” Amazon said, adding that there would a surprise release on July 7.

If you want to win Echo Dot, then all you need to do is play any 3 songs from July 3 to July 15. “Enjoy ad-free music with specially curated playlists of super hit songs in multiple Indian languages to make shopping fun. Play any 3 songs from July 3 to July 15 and stand a chance to win an Echo Dot every day,” the company said.

Last month, celebrating its 5th anniversary in India, Jeff Bezos-run Amazon.in had come out with an exciting offer of a flat cashback of Rs 250 on a minimum order of Rs 1,000. Amazon is the biggest e-commerce player in the country.