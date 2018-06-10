Amazon weekend deal! Get flat 10% cashback using ‘Amazon Cashback Carnival’; check details

This weekend, Amazon has come up with its ‘Cashback Carnival,’ using which customers can get a 10% cashback on all digital spends on the portal. (Image: Reuters)

Amazon Cashback Carnival: This weekend, Amazon has come up with its ‘Cashback Carnival,’ using which customers can get a 10% cashback on all digital spends on the portal. The Cashback Carnival is applicable for June 9 and 10. According to the details available on the website, users will receive 10% cashback, valid up to Rs 800 for payments made through Amazon Pay, Debit and Credit Cards, net banking and UPI modes.

Notably, the minimum order value is Rs 2,000 in a single order. The cashback will be credited within 3 days as Amazon Pay balance. “Place an order on www.amazon.in or its mobile application/site thereof (collectively, “Amazon.in”) using any pre-paid mode of payment during the Offer Period and get 10% off up to a maximum of Rs 800. Each transaction with a minimum value of Rs 2,000 or more (excluding mobiles and other excluded products as mentioned in the terms and conditions) will be eligible for 10% cashback,” according to the terms and conditions on the website.

Notably, while mobile phones are not eligible for the cashback, Amazon has included laptops for sale as part of the Cashback Carnival, with up to 25% discount available across models. Some attractively priced deals include the 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air 2017 (128GB) at Rs 57,990, down from Rs 77,200, implying a 24% drop. The 256GB version of the 13-inch MacBook Air will sell at Rs 75,950, a 17% slash from its Rs 92,500 price tag.

The ‘Amazon Cashback Carnival’ comes closing on the heels of its 5 year anniversary sale earlier this week. Celebrating its 5th anniversary in India, Jeff Bezos-run Amazon.in had come out with an exciting offer on June 6. “To celebrate our five year anniversary and to say thank you for your support, we want to extend this offer: If you spend Rs 1,000 or more on Amazon.in today (June 6th), using any digital method, you’ll receive Rs 250 cashback on Amazon Pay balance,” world’s richest man and Amazon’s top boss Jeff Bezos said in a letter to customers.