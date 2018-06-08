​​​
Amazon unveils nearly hands-free streaming TV device

Alexa for couch potatoes is coming: Amazon's new Fire TV streaming device will let users shout out when they want to turn on the TV, flip channels or search for sitcoms -- all without pushing any buttons.

By: | Published: June 8, 2018 2:12 AM
Amazon, Fire TV, Fire TV Cube, Amazon Alexa, Nvidia, Apple TV, remote mic, technology Amazon already sells other voice-controlled Fire TV devices, but those require a push of the remote’s mic button or a separate Echo device with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. (Reuters)

Alexa for couch potatoes is coming: Amazon’s new Fire TV streaming device will let users shout out when they want to turn on the TV, flip channels or search for sitcoms — all without pushing any buttons. The Fire TV Cube is not entirely hands-free yet, however. Some apps or streaming services may require viewers to pick up the included remote to rewind or stop a show.

Amazon already sells other voice-controlled Fire TV devices, but those require a push of the remote’s mic button or a separate Echo device with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. The Cube will be available later this month for $120. Nvidia’s Shield also offers hands-free streaming using Google’s digital assistant. Other devices, including Apple TV, require activation with the remote’s mic.

