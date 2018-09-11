Amazon to roll out more fashion brands; files trademark applications for eight apparel lines

Amazon’s largest competitors, Walmart Inc. and Target Corp., are also making big investments in clothing.

Amazon.com Inc. has filed for a series of trademarks that suggest the company is planning to roll out more clothing brands, part of its bid to become a bigger fashion destination. Over the past few weeks, the e-commerce giant has filed U.S. trademark applications for eight apparel lines, including ones aimed at outerwear and children’s gear. The company, which has built up its private-label clothing and accessories business over the past few years, already has dozens of brands in place in all kinds of categories, including shoes.

Amazon’s largest competitors, Walmart Inc. and Target Corp., are also making big investments in clothing. In February, Walmart unveiled several low-cost brands to jump-start its apparel business. Amazon’s moves have worked: A report earlier this year by Coresight Research said it was tied with Target as the second-most-shopped apparel retailer after Walmart. The company’s aggressive expansion is hitting department stores like J.C. Penney Co. especially hard, the researcher said.

A spokeswoman for Amazon didn’t have an immediate comment on the Seattle-based company’s plans.

In April and May, Amazon applied for trademarks for about a dozen clothing brands and almost all of them are now being sold on its site.

Here’s the list of trademarks Amazon recently applied for:

League of Outstanding Kids Common District Outerwear Index Co. Zanie Kids Afterthought Due East Apparel Truity Night Swim