Amazon to deliver smartphones in just 2 hours on Prime Day: All you need to know

Apart from the smartphones, the e-commerce website will also deliver a select range of consumer electronics, home & kitchen supplies, fruits & vegetables, grocery, staples, meats, and more.

E-commerce giant Amazon has set a new benchmark for competition by announcing that it will deliver smartphones in just two hours this Prime Day. The service will be available on mobile phones from leading brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung and Motorola among others. The Prime customers will get exclusive 2-hour ultra fast delivery slots anytime between 6 am to midnight as per their choice, while the usual customers will also get same-day 2-hour slots from 6 AM to 12 Midnight, though as per the shipper’s convenience.

Apart from the smartphones, the e-commerce website will also deliver a select range of consumer electronics, home & kitchen supplies, fruits & vegetables, grocery, staples, meats, and more. To meet this delivery promise and on-time performance, Amazon India has 15 fulfilment centres equipped with temperature-controlled zones.

The service, however, will only be available to customers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad through Prime Now app, catering to the urban families that value speed and convenience.

“We are excited to add the bestselling Amazon Exclusive mobile phones to Prime Now selection of over 10,000 products available in hours. These consumer electronics categories have seen rapid adoption and have grown 10x month-on-month since launch. In fact, our launch offer on Amazon Devices led to overwhelming demand leading to a sell-out of the Fire TV stick within 72 hours!” said Siddharth Nambiar – Head of Prime Now, India.

The company had recently announced the launch of its Bestseller Exclusive mobile phones OnePlus6, MotoG, Redmi and RealMe on Prime Now.

Prime Day will be celebrated from 12 noon on July 16 to midnight on July 17. During Prime Day, members can enjoy over 200 exclusive launches, blockbuster deals, entertainment premiers and more. The customers will be given 25% off on Grocery orders above INR 1500 until July 15, 2018 through Prime Now App.

The first time customers will also get up to INR 100 cashback for their first purchase above INR 100. The Prime Now app is available for download on the Google Play store and the Apple App Store.