Amazon targets $5 billion e-commerce exports from India by 2023

By: |
Published: April 30, 2019 6:28:43 PM

Over the next five years, 'India to Global' has the potential to become huge," Amazon India Country Head Amit Agarwal said in a statement.

Amazon, billion, e-commerce exports, India, industry, newsAmazon targets billion e-commerce exports from India by 2023

Online marketplace Amazon Tuesday said it expects e-commerce exports from India to reach USD 5 billion by 2023 under its global selling programme. “Amazon launched the global selling programme in India four years ago, aligning with this vision. Over the next five years, ‘India to Global’ has the potential to become huge,” Amazon India Country Head Amit Agarwal said in a statement. He said the firm is confident that the “global selling programme will hit the USD 5-billion mark by 2023 fuelling the growth of lakhs of Indian manufacturers, exporters and small enterprises”.

The programme started with just few hundred sellers in 2015 and has now crossed USD 1-billion export mark from India with 50,000 exporters. Amazon in second edition of its annual ‘Export Digest’ said there has been a growth of 56 per cent in the number of global sellers from India in 2018. It said Amazon’s international marketplaces saw a rise of 55 per cent in the selection of Indian products offered globally and 71 per cent growth in sellers.

“The Annual Exports Digest showcases top Indian states and cities with international exporters and most popular product categories abroad. Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana emerged as the leading states with most international exporters on Amazon in 2018,” the statement said. It added that books, apparel, jewellery, kitchen and health & personal care products witnessed a huge demand from international customers across ethnicities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Amazon targets $5 billion e-commerce exports from India by 2023
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition