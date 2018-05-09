Amazon Summer Sale to take on Flipkart deals; grab up to 40% off on mobiles, accessories

An additional 10 percent cashback of upto Rs 300 is available for the customers who will shop with Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon Summer Sale to clash with Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days Sale: Just after the announcement of Big Shopping Days Sale by Flipkart, Amazon on Wednesday announced a four-day Summer Sale from May 13 to May 16 offering thousands of deals on consumer electronics, smartphones, TVs and more. A couple of days back, Flipkart announced a sale offer that begins from May 13 to May 16. Customers can easily purchase attractive deals across brands such as Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Arrow, UCB, Vero Moda, Flying Machine, Wrangler, Blackberrys, and more. Amazon offer over 1,000 brands and more than 40,000 deals for its customers. Among the various offers, customers can also exchange old products and avail no cost EMI deals. There is up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories.

Cashback

An additional 10 percent cashback of upto Rs 300 is available for the customers who will shop with Amazon Pay balance. This cashback will be given for all purchases above Rs 250. Furthermore, on shopping through ICICI Bank’s debit card and on EMI, an additional cashback of 10 percent will be provided to the customers.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale

Local e-tailer Flipkart has also announced that it will hold a sale that begins on May 13 and will go on till May 16. The four-day Flipkart sale will offer huge discounts on smartphones, tablets, laptops and other gadgets along with clothing, accessories, home decor and others. Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL form the highlight of the sale as Flipkart is offering numerous price cuts and discounts. These items will be offered on massive price drops of up to Rs 15,000. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank and will give consumers a 10 percent discount on credit and debit card transactions which also includes EMI transactions.