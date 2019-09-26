Amazon Seller Services hikes authorised share capital

In June, Amazon US injected Rs 2,800 crore into Amazon Seller Services.

Amazon Seller Services has increased the authorised share capital of the company to Rs 60,000 crore from Rs 31,000 crore, according to documents sourced from business signals platform paper.vc.

The move indicates that the marketplace entity of Amazon India may soon receive fresh capital from its US parent, analysts at paper.vc said.

In June, Amazon US injected Rs 2,800 crore into Amazon Seller Services. Last year, the e-commerce major infused about Rs 7,250 crore into its India marketplace in three tranches.

Earlier this month, rival Flipkart India received Rs 1,616.12 crore in fresh capital from its Singapore-based parent company Flipkart Private Ltd.

“Increasing foreign investment, especially in sectors such as e-commerce, is a good sign because it signifies that India is still a relatively attractive geography in a turbulent global economy,” said Vivek Durai, founder at paper.vc.