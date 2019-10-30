Amazon Seller Services gets Rs 3,400-crore fresh capital from its US parent

Rival Google Pay’s profits grew by 75.14% to Rs 32.77 lakh in FY19 against the previous year, company’s filings released last week showed. (Representational image)

Amazon Seller Services, the marketplace entity of Amazon India, has received Rs 3,400 crore in fresh capital from its US parent, according to the company’s RoC filings sourced from business signals platform paper.vc.

In June, Amazon injected Rs 2,800 crore in the company. The e-commerce major infused about Rs 7,250 crore in its India marketplace in three tranches last year.

The bulk of the investment has been routed through the global firm’s Singapore-based entity Amazon Corporate Holdings, the documents showed.

Earlier this week, Amazon Seller Services reported a 54.07% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,593.5 crore in the year to March 2019 compared to the year-ago period. Net losses of the firm reduced by 9.57% year-on-year to Rs 5,685.4 crore in FY19.

Amazon and Walmart-controlled Flipkart jointly hold 80% market share in India’s e-commerce sector, according to analysts. Gross sales of the two firms touched $3 billion in the six-day festive sale that ended on October 4, a report by market research firm RedSeer Consulting said.

The bulk of the capital is spent on acquiring customers and beefing up infrastructure, analysts reckon. According to analysts at RedSeer, an estimated 65 million users on an average adopted internet every year from 2016 onwards. With close to 530 million internet users, India has the world’s second-largest internet user base.

Last month, Amazon Seller Services had increased the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 31,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore, hinting at a fresh fund infusion. Amazon Retail India that undertakes the firm’s food retail business received Rs 172.5 crore in funding, the documents showed.

Recently, e-commerce firms have come under government scanner due to violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms. The government’s revised FDI norms bar e-commerce firms having foreign investment like Flipkart and Amazon from selling products of the entities in which they hold stake or whose inventory they control. The government is also in the process of formulating an e-commerce policy that proposes regulating cross-border data flows, setting up storage facilities locally and establishing a data authority to devise a framework for sharing data.

Amazon has also infused Rs 900 crore in its India payments business. The funding comes a day after Amazon Pay reported a 247% jump in net losses to Rs 1,160.8 crore in FY19 compared to the year-ago period. The firm’s revenue from operations, however, increased 107% to Rs 806.5 crore.

Rival Google Pay’s profits grew by 75.14% to Rs 32.77 lakh in FY19 against the previous year, company’s filings released last week showed.