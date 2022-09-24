Amazon same-day delivery facility now in non-metros

Amazon India on friday expanded the same-day delivery option for its Prime members, with deliveries likely to happen within four hours in more than 50 major cities and towns in India, a 2.5x increase from the 14 cities and towns it was available in last year. The move comes when the e-tailer’s Great Indian Festival (GIF) is ongoing.

The company said it will deliver items across categories in mostly non-metro cities like Surat, Mysuru, Mangalore, Bhopal, Nashik, Nellore, Anantapur, Warangal, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Patna, among others.

Amazon India delivers to all 100% serviceable pin codes, with more than 97% pin codes now being able to receive their deliveries within two days of placing an order.

There has been a special focus on its Prime members, with a 2x year-on-year increase in its same-day delivery services, the company said.

“…making same-day delivery, within hours (is) the latest example of delivery innovations that gives customers more choice, speed and convenience. We are especially excited to introduce this in cities and towns beyond metros, which are under served in terms of speed of delivery. We’re able to do so by storing the needed items in specialised buildings closer to customer location…,” said Abhinav Singh, director, customer fulfilment, supply chain and Amazon transportation services, Amazon India.

In 2021, the company had also announced the launch of Amazon Day, giving Prime members the option of choosing a day to have their items delivered each week. Customers simply make purchases throughout the week which are then grouped and delivered together.