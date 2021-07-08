Amazon Prime Day sale later this month: Mobile phones, electronics deals planned; check dates

The offers will be given across categories including Smartphones, Appliances, Consumer Electronics, Amazon Devices and others.

Amazon on its annual Prime Day event in India is set to offer various deals, discounts for buyers. It is a two-day event set to take place on July 26 and July 27, where the e-commerce giant will also launch new products from big brands and MSMEs on its online platform. The offers will be given across categories including Smartphones, Appliances, Consumer Electronics, Amazon Devices and others.

Amazon said it will also showcase products by Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) in order to help them bounce back from the economic disruption on the back of the second Covid-19 wave. Products by indegeneous sellers, manufacturers, start-ups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers and local shops will be offered on the Prime Day. Apart from this, the company will let Prime members have the opportunity to discover new deals on unique products across categories. These offers will be on products under various programs such as Local Shops on Amazon, Launchpad, Saheli, and Karigar.

“During the lead-up to Prime Day, lakhs of SMBs on Amazon are creating special deals for customers from July 8, 5:00 pm till July 24, 23:59 pm. Members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and avail offers such as 10% cashback up to Rs 150 on their Prime Day purchases and more,” the company said in a statement.

Further, Amazon said that they dedicate this Prime Day to all the SMB sellers that are listed on Amazon.in. “We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India.

The small and medium businesses witnessed success during the Prime Day in India last year. Amazon said that more than 91,000 sellers from across the country saw success during Prime Day 2020. There were over 4,000 sellers last year who recorded sales of Rs 10 lakh or more each. As many as 1 million Prime users purchased products from these sellers last year.

Meanwhile, 300 new products will be launched from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Intel, boAt, Bajaj, Wipro, Adidas, Eureka Forbes, Max, FCUK, Woodland, Mamaearth, MyGlamm, Hasbro, Nescafe, The Moms Co, LG and Whirlpool among others.

According to the company, Prime members will receive a 10 per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, EMI transactions. Additionally, the e-commerce platform will also offer best deals on Echo, Fire TV and Kindles devices. “The latest smart speakers, smart displays and Fire TV products will be on sale with up to 50% off,” said Amazon. The company is also set to roll out recently launched Echo Show 10 and Fire TV Cube with deals.