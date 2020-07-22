Amazon Prime Day in India Sale 2020: What offers to expect?

Amazon has hired nearly 70,000 contract workers in India to cater to the rising consumer demand.

Amazon on Tuesday said it will hold Prime Day in India on August 6 and 7. The two-day sale event will feature over 300 new product launches from top brands, the company said in a statement.

While brick and mortar retail businesses in the country continue to face the heat of the pandemic, online sales have picked up. E-commerce companies have seen a surge in user traffic as most consumers restricted movements and shifted to online shopping. Demand for products like electronic items, smartphones, kitchen appliances and casual wear saw an uptick as corporates took to working from home and virtual classrooms boomed.

Amazon has hired nearly 70,000 contract workers in India to cater to the rising consumer demand. The company expects traffic to further scale up in the coming months with the onset of Indian and global holiday seasons. The domestic festive season will commence with Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22.

“We are super excited that members can start discovering joy early ahead of Prime Day and earn cashbacks everytime they shop,” said Amit Agarwal, senior VP and country manager at Amazon India.

Prime members can start availing deals and early offers on products offered by small businesses from July 23.

Amazon, that generally holds Prime Day across all markets simultaneously, will conduct the sale event in other markets later during the year.