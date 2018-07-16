Amazon Prime Day 2018: Mega 36 hour sale begins, shop till July 17; check discounts, latest offers

The Amazon Prime deal is, however, for Prime members only. The sale starts from 12 PM IST on July 16.

E-commerce giant Amazon is going to launch its 36-hour sale today which will end on July 17. The sale will get customers the best deals, product launches and video releases according to Amazon website. The Amazon Prime deal is, however, for Prime members only. The sale starts from 12 PM IST on July 16. Prime members can shop for their favourite products till 12 am midnight on July 17. This is the second edition of Amazon Prime Day in India. For HDFC Bank customers, Amazon Prime Day deal will be available with 10 percent discount on credit, debit cards and EMIs. The Amazon Pay users will also receive 10 per cent cashback into their account.

Amazon is geared up to give a bigger extravaganza to its Prime members with this sale as it launches popular brands, new movie titles on Prime Video, and ‘steal deal’ offers on the Amazon Echo speaker and Fire TV stick.

Amazon Prime Day sale will be offering 40 per cent discount on latest mobiles and accessories. The top smartphones in Prime Day sale include OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Vivo V9, Huawei P20 Pro, Moto G6. The Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G5S Plus will be available with limited period discounts. On Honor 7X, there will be an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange while the Honor 7C will also see discounts. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have an additional Rs 10,000 off on exchange, in addition to the discounted price. Other smartphones that will see slashed price points throughout the sale include Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite, Vivo V9, and Vivo V7+ among several others.

Amazon will release seven new Prime Video titles premiering over seven days starting July 10, that will include the recent Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi and 102 Not Out starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor.

The Prime Day sale will also go live at the same time in other countries including the US, Canada, the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, China, Belgium, and Austria among others.