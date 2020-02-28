Amazon Pay aims to reach 10 million merchants by 2020-end

Amazon Pay operates in eight cities at the moment and has put 6,000 people on the street to expand its presence in the market

Amazon Pay is looking at onboarding 10 million merchants on its digital payments platform by the end of 2020. The tech giant would be scaling up its network with the help from Prione Business Services, a 76:24 joint venture between Catamaran Ventures and Amazon.

Prione managing director and chief executive Sandeep Varaganti said they were currently at 2.5 million merchants and will add another 7.5 million in 2020 with its presence in 30 cities. Amazon Pay operates in eight cities at the moment and has put 6,000 people on the street to expand its presence in the market, he said. “We have tied up with around 20 manpower companies such as Netambit, Quest and Ikya, among others, for onboarding merchants.”

Onboarding merchants for digital payments takes time and is more complex as it involves compliance and costs more, he said.

Prione was founded in June 2014 as a 51:49 JV to enable Indian small and medium businesses (in the range of Rs 5 lakh-Rs 50-crore turnover) to access the e-commerce platform. The aim was to help Amazon expand its seller base in a highly fragmented Indian market which is not digitally-savvy and Prione handholds them for going online. Prione is the feet on the ground for Amazon and has a presence in 20 cities on its own and through franchisees in 60 cities which together gave them a reach in 150 cities, Varaganti said. It has onboarded one lakh SMBs and its target is to reach one million.

“Amazon has around half a million SMBs on its platform and there are around 60-80 million SMBs in the country and we are just starting,” said Prione MD. Apart from taking small businesses online, Prione has added more Amazon products to its portfolio in one year, including Amazon Pay, Amazon’s IHS, Amazon Easy, and is looking for more. “We want to be an indispensable and strategic partner for Amazon,” Varaganti said. “Prione’s business has grown four times in this period.”

Amazon Easy offers customers offline experience in the touch-and-feel categories such as furniture and electronics. Prione will be helping in scaling up the Amazon Easy network now.

Amazon Pay started in Maharashtra from Mumbai in June 2019 and expanded operations to 12 cities in six months across the state. Amazon Pay is live in Pune, Nagpur, Nasik, Aurangabad, Amravati, Sholapur, Kolhapur, Satara, Baramati, Jalgaon and Ahmednagar, and has 4,80,280 merchants.

In Pune alone, they have already onboarded 1,70,000 merchants. Prione has acquired over 50 retail stores; points at railway stations in Mumbai and Pune; 12 merchant outlets at various metro stations in Mumbai and 25 merchants in various malls (Raghuleela Mall, Maxis Mall, Heera Panna Mall, Metro One, Little World, City Centre Mall Goregaon, etc.) in Mumbai.