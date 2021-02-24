  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amazon partners with Mahindra Electric to deploy EVs in its delivery fleet

February 24, 2021 1:30 AM

The Mahindra Treo Zor, designed and developed in India, was launched in October 2020. It provides an advanced lithium-ion battery and ease of charging, allowing delivery partners to charge the vehicles in various locations.

Amazon India on Tuesday announced its partnership with Mahindra Electric to deploy the auto company’s electric three-wheelers in its fleet of delivery vehicles. The e-commerce firm has inducted the Mahindra Treo Zor vehicles in seven cities so far, including Bengaluru, New Delhi and Hyderabad.

Last year, Amazon India had announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles will include 10,000 electric vehicles by 2025.

“We are confident that the government’s efforts to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the country and steps taken towards setting up of infrastructure backed by policy measures will help more companies adopt e-mobility,” Nitin Gadkari, minister of road transport & highways said.

