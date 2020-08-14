Amazon overtakes Flipkart as top online smartphone marketplace: Report

Flipkart ’s share declined to 42%, but the platform led the sub-Rs 10,000 price band with more than 50% share in the overall online smartphone market.

In a first, Amazon surpassed Flipkart as India’s largest online marketplace for smartphones during the April-June quarter, Counterpoint Research said in a report on Thursday.

Amazon grew aggressively in the Rs 15,000-20,000 price band, which contributed the most to online sales during the period, the report added.

“Amazon became the top online smartphone channel for the first time with a 47% share. Xiaomi, Samsung and OnePlus drove the shipments for Amazon. The Rs 15,000-20,000 price band contributed the most and reached its highest share on Amazon. Samsung Galaxy M31 and M30s were the top models in this price band on Amazon,” the market research firm said.

Flipkart’s share declined to 42%, but the platform led the sub-Rs 10,000 price band with more than 50% share in the overall online smartphone market.

Overall, Counterpoint Research said, online channels held a 43% share in Q2 2020 in the India online smartphone market due to the shift in consumer behaviour, who now prefer contact-less shopping experience.

“Looking forward, we see online channels remaining strong this year and taking a 45% share in the Indian smartphone market in 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the current market scenario and innovative business models have emerged.

“Covid-19 had a huge impact on the overall smartphone market, April being a washout month. Online channels’ shipments also declined compared with last year. However, due to the current circumstances, consumers are preferring online platforms. We have already witnessed pre-Covid level shipments at the end of Q2 2020 due to the pent-up demand created in the market by the nationwide lockdown,” Counterpoint senior research analyst Prachir Singh said.

While smartphone sales in the online segment declined by 46% year-on-year, the offline segment declined by 54% y-o-y.