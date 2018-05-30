Amazon Now re-brands itself as Prime Now, promises 2-hour express delivery; here is what else is new

Amazon Now re-brands itself as Prime Now, promises 2-hour express delivery. (IE)

Amazon India has rebranded its grocery services as Prime Now which promises to provide 2 hours express delivery to its prime members. The Amazon Prime Now app is now available for download on Android and iOS devices. Talking about the launch, Head of Prime Now, Amazon India, Siddharth Nambiar said that they have invested in the customized infrastructure of fulfilment centres (FC) for faster deliveries and chill chains to maintain temperatures at optimum conditions for leafy products.

“On Prime Now, customers can shop for products from our Now store which is fulfilled by Amazon. We have invested in the customized infrastructure of fulfilment centres (FC) for faster deliveries and chill chains to maintain temperatures at optimum conditions for leafy products and dairy products like curd and paneer. We are encouraged by the strong customer response and quantities ordered have grown by 90% monthly since the launch of the NOW store,” he said.

Here is everything new for customers:

– Prime Now will provide exclusive Express 2-hour delivery to Prime members anytime between 6 am to midnight (order as late as 10:00 PM for midnight delivery). Same-day and next-day delivery will remain available for all customers, in convenient 2-hour slots from 6 am to 12 midnight.

– Prime Now, which is an app-only ultrafast service, is available to customers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad catering to the urban family that values convenience.

– It will take orders as late as 10 pm for midnight deliveries.

– This app-based service will give access to more than 10,000 products such as fruits, vegetables, home and kitchen items etc to its costumers.

– The app offers cash back on the first order and this is in addition to the discount offered on various items available on Prime.

– Amazon will deliver items through its store – Now store which offers a range of over 150 perishable grocery items and the items are updated with every season like seasonal fruits.

– In addition to that, the online retailer has partnered with various local and big stores like BigBazaar, HyperCity, Spar. Hence, the customers can now get items from these stores within 2 hours as well.

– Amazon Prime Now will allow the customers to claim a refund on expired or defective products within 10 days of delivery.

Sameer Khetarpal, Director – Category Management (Grocery), Amazon India said that the company is excited about scaling up the segment. He said that the app will also allow the customers to get access to popular Amazon bestsellers.

“We are excited about scaling up our grocery experience with a significantly expanded selection and new delivery services with Prime Now, an Ultrafast App, for ‘delivery in hours’. Customers can access fresh quality of fruits & vegetables, staples, and also get access to popular Amazon bestsellers. With new delivery hours, and over 10,000 products fulfilled by Amazon, customers can look forward to a fast, convenient and trustworthy shopping experience on Prime Now,” Khetarpal said.