Amazon looks to set up two data centres in Telangana with Rs 11,624-crore investment

Amazon Data Services India proposes to construct two data centers in Telangana with an estimated investment of Rs 11,624 crore. The company has submitted its application to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and is awaiting legal and environmental clearances. If the proposals get the EC, it would be the second major investment by Amazon in Hyderabad as it already has the largest fulfillment centre in the city.

According to the application submitted to the State Environment Impact Assessment Council (SEAC), the total cost of the project for two centres is envisaged to be around Rs 5,821 crore and Rs 5,803 crore, respectively. A data centre is a building, dedicated space within a building, or a group of buildings used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems. However, when contacted, the company didn’t give any additional details.

In its application, the company said that the project will be developed in three phases and the power requirement will be sourced from grid supply of Telangana Central Power Distribution Company. The proposed project will generate around one tonnes per year of e-waste which will be segregated and will be disposed or sold to authorised vendor or recycler.

One of the proposed centre is expected to be located in Chandanvelly industrial area of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and the other centre is being proposed on over 48 acres in Meerkhanpet village under Kandukur mandal in Rangareddy district.

The company’s decision assumes significance in the context of upcoming data localisation norms in the country that will make it mandatory for all data to be stored within the country.

“As the e-commerce major is betting big on cloud computing services, it is in the process of creating a backbone for the growing market,” said an official from the state industries department.

To recall, the company opened a three million sq ft campus on 9.5 acre last year in Hyderabad. It was the first company-owned office building outside of the US and the single largest building globally. The built-up area at the campus includes 1.8 million sq ft of office space having a capacity to seat over 15,000 people.