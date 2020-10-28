Amazon launches seller registrations, account management services in Tamil

To launch the services in Tamil for sellers, Amazon.in worked with expert linguists to develop an accurate and comprehensible experience in Tamil.

To help overcome the language barrier for lakhs of entrepreneurs, micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), local shops and retailers from Tamil Nadu, e-commerce major Amazon has announced that sellers will be able to register on Amazon.in marketplace and manage their online businesses in Tamil.

From registering as an Amazon seller for the first time to managing orders, inventory management and accessing performance metrics – all of it will be in the language of their preference. The Tamil platform has been made available on the Amazon seller website as well as on the mobile app. Amazon also provides seller support services and seller university videos and tutorials in Tamil.

Pranav Bhasin, director, MSME & seller experience, Amazon India said, “As we look at enabling more and more of Indian MSMEs to embrace e-commerce to grow, we continue to double down our efforts on vernacular, voice and video powered initiatives. The launch of the vernacular registration and account management experience for sellers in Tamil is a major step in that direction.”

The launch of seller registrations and account management services in Tamil will benefit over 43,500 Amazon existing sellers and lakhs of new sellers from tier – 1 and markets like Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Ranipet in Tamil Nadu.

To launch the services in Tamil for sellers, Amazon.in worked with expert linguists to develop an accurate and comprehensible experience in Tamil. The team has chosen commonly used terms over perfectly translated words to make the experience authentic, easily understandable and seamless for sellers. The launch in Tamil is followed by the recently launched seller registrations and account management services in Hindi which saw thousands of new Amazon sellers from markets like Darbhanga in Bihar, Barmer in Rajasthan, Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, Hailakandi in Assam and Bardhaman in West Bengal sign up on the Amazon.in marketplace.