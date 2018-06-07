Amazon is India’s preferred shopping store; most visited shopping site in last 2 years, says Jeff Bezos

“Amazon.in is “India ki apni dukaan,” Jeff Bezos sai in a letter to customers.

World’s richest man and Amazon’s top boss Jeff Bezos noted in a letter to customers that Amazon.in is the most visited shopping site in the country for the last two years. “We’re five years into our journey but as we say here at Amazon, it’s still Day 1, and I’m energised and humbled by the opportunities ahead. Amazon.in is “India ki apni dukaan,” Jeff Bezos wrote in a letter to customers yesterday.

Taking stock of the India business, Jeff Bezos said that the progress seen in the company’s India business within five years of operations is energising. “The progress is energising…We’re five years into our journey but as we say here at Amazon, it’s still Day 1, and I’m energised and humbled by the opportunities ahead…I want to say thank you for your support and for making Amazon.in the most visited shopping site in India for the last two years,” he said.

Jeff Bezos noted that customers from 100% serviceable pin codes have placed orders on Amazon, thanks to local innovations such as Udaan and I Have Space. He cited examples of growth across areas like seller and customer addition, delivery infrastructure as well as products like Kindle and Alexa. “Programs like Chai Kart, Tatkal and Saheli have helped bring small businesses and local artisans across all of India to start selling online,” he observed.

In the letter, Bezos also pointed out that prime eligible selection for free fast delivery now includes tens of millions of local products. “Alexa introduced in India late last year already offers over 15,000 skills; the Kindle Book Store now offers eBooks in five languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati and Malayalam; and the company is working with top talent in India on a dozen new Prime Original series including ‘Breathe’ which is popular not just in India but across the globe,” he added.

Amazon has been infusing funds into its various entities in India, including Amazon Pay, marketplace and wholesale business. During a recent investor call, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky had said the company would continue to invest in India as it sees great progress with both sellers and customers, even as the parent entity registered a loss of $622 million from international operations in the first quarter of 2018, PTI reported.